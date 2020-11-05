IRON MAIDEN Guitarist ADRIAN SMITH - "I Pack A Few Bits Of Fishing Tackle And Some Rods Amongst The Wah-Wah Pedals And Guitars"

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith recently released his first book titled, Monsters Of River And Rock, via Virgin Books. The 290-page memoir has some music in it, but its focus is on his love of fishing, something that began as a youth growing up in East London and continues to this day.

Speaking to Gary Graff of The Oakland Press, Smith says that he finds good fishing spots in every city he stops in during Iron Maiden's tours. "I pack a few bits of fishing tackle and some rods amongst the various wah-wah pedals and guitars. I think the secret to surviving on the road is planning out things to do because it can be quite tedious and boring since you're only on stage for two hours a day. There is time off, and especially in America there'll be some fishing nearby, so it's a simple matter of just hiring a car and going and looking for some water and just get away from everything. It's like meditation; It takes your mind off the pressure of having to perform every night. If you catch something, that's even better."

Smith says there aren't a substantial number of other rockers who share his fishing passion, however, "I did do a stint in (Maiden frontman) Bruce Dickinson's solo band for three, four years, and we did a tour with - it was a bit of a mismatch, really - Lynyrd Skynyrd in Europe. And (guitarist) Rickey Medlocke, who I knew from his Blackfoot days, was a keen angler and we used to talk about fishing quite a bit. I know a lot of the other guys in Skynyrd were very keen fishermen, that was nice. But it's not something that's very common."