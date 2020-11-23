IRON MAIDEN Guitarist ADRIAN SMITH Reads From Monsters Of River And Rock Memoir; Video

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith recently released his first book, Monsters Of River And Rock, via Virgin Books. Watch Smith read from the book in this new video:

In other Maiden-related news, Parlophone Records have released Iron Maiden’s new double live album, Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City worldwide (through BMG in the US).

Containing over 100 minutes of classic Maiden music and available in multiple formats, Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City was recorded during the band’s three sold-out arena shows there in September 2019 and is a celebration of their Legacy Of The Beast World Tour which began in 2018 and will finish next summer in Europe.





The album is available in the following formats:

- Digipack 2CD

- Deluxe hardcase book 2CD

- Triple black heavyweight vinyl

- Limited edition heavyweight 180g Mexican Flag triple coloured vinyl

- Digital (streaming and download)

Tracklisting:

"Churchill’s Speech"

"Aces High"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"The Clansman"

"The Trooper"

"Revelations"

"For The Greater Good Of God"

"The Wicker Man"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus "

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"The Evil That Men Do "

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Run To The Hills"

