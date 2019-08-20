IRON MAIDEN Hits America - "I Don't Think The U.S. Had Any Clue How Good This Tour Was, Until We Turned Up," Says BRUCE DICKINSON (Video)

Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast tour is now back in full swing. How was it for the band members, getting back out on the road? Find out in this new video:

The Legacy Of The Beast tour touches down next on Thursday, August 22, at Tinley Park, IL. Find the complete tour schedule here.

Bruce Dickinson has added dates in Toronto (November 23) and the Ukraine (March 2020) to the current schedule for his What Does This Button Do? An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour. The complete schedule can be found below.

Dates:

October

25 - O2 Universum, Prague, Czech Republic

26 - Lisinski, Zagreb, Croatia

27 - Vienna Stadhalle F, Vienna, Austria

November

2 - Congress Centre, Budapest, Hungary

4 - Pallas Theatre, Athens, Greece

13 - Madetoja Hall, Oulu, Finland

23 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, Canada (New Date)

29 - Cartuja Center, Seville, Spain

December

1 - Hotel Catalonia Barcelona Plaza, Barcelona, Spain

7 - Teatro Principal – Alicante, Spain

8 - Alua Magna, Lisbon, Portugal

13 - National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

23 - National Palace of Culture, Sofia, Bulgaria

February

8 - Sala Radio, Bucharest, Romania

March

1 - Kyiv, PC of Aviation University, Ukraine (New Date)

2 - Kharkiv, Students Palace of NLU, Ukraine (New Date)

3 - Odesa, Philharmonic Hall, Ukraine (New Date)

Ticket links here.