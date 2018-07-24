IRON MAIDEN - How Paperless Ticketing Works For UK Tour; VAN ANDRADE Animated Video Streaming

The UK leg of Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast tour is just around the corner. In case paperless ticketing has got you all in a twist, here's a very brief guide to how it works. The video features animation by Val Andrade.

UK dates:

July

31 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

August

2 - SSE Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland

4 - AECC BHGE - Aberdeen, Scotland

6 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

7 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

10 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom

11 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom

Paperless ticketing information can be found here