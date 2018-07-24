IRON MAIDEN - How Paperless Ticketing Works For UK Tour; VAN ANDRADE Animated Video Streaming
July 24, 2018, an hour ago
The UK leg of Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast tour is just around the corner. In case paperless ticketing has got you all in a twist, here's a very brief guide to how it works. The video features animation by Val Andrade.
UK dates:
July
31 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
August
2 - SSE Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland
4 - AECC BHGE - Aberdeen, Scotland
6 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
7 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
10 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom
11 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom
Paperless ticketing information can be found here