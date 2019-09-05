IRON MAIDEN - Incendium FigBiz Action Figures Available For Pre-Order

Incendium has revealed an initial offering of four different FigBiz Iron Maiden action figures. Each Eddie is priced at $29.95, and can now be pre-ordered at this location. Specific details are as follows:

Iron Maiden : Cyborg Eddie FigBiz Action Figure

He'll make you an offer you can't refuse! Inspired by the Somewhere In Time album artwork, this highly detailed 5" action figure features a futuristic Cyborg Eddie with dual laser pistols and a rail gun, ready to track down his bounty across the galaxy - Time is always on his side...

Iron Maiden : Doomsday Eddie FigBiz Action Figure

Oil the jaws of the war machine! Inspired by hit single "2 Minutes To Midnight" this highly detailed 5" action figure features Eddie armed and ready for battle on a global scale. With his finger on the nuclear button, it's time to go to war again!

Iron Maiden : Killers Eddie FigBiz Action Figure

Scream for mercy! Inspired by the Killers album artwork, this highly detailed 5" action figure features Eddie as a horrific slasher ready to hack you to pieces. With his hatchet in hand he lunges, prepared for attack!

Iron Maiden : Trooper Eddie FigBiz Action Figure

The bugle sounds and the charge begins! Inspired by the iconic single "The Trooper’", this highly detailed 5" figure features Eddie in his iconic British Cavalry uniform with sword, flag, removable scabbard and backpack, ready for battle or display on the included FigBiz base.

