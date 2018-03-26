IRON MAIDEN - Iron Eddie Shreds; Legacy Of The Beast Game Tip Video

Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast, now available on Android and iOS, have released a new game tip video. Slay your opponents with face melting guitar solos!

Developed in close collaboration with Iron Maiden's management, players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms - each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of dramatic and engaging characters drawn from the expansive catalogue of Maiden's albums and art. Gameplay is enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band's entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the close scrutiny of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

See Ironmaidenlegacy.com for more details.

Stern Pinball have teased an Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast-themed pinball machine, set to be launched later this year. A video below features the Iron Maiden logo with the band's classic “Somewhere In Time” as the backing track.

Stern Pinball is the oldest and largest designer and manufacturer of arcade-quality pinball games on the planet and the Iron Maiden game will follow machines Stern created for Metallica, Aerosmith, AC/DC and more.