IRON MAIDEN - Legacy Of The Beast Collectible Figurines Wave 1 Now Available; Video Trailer Streaming

1:24 scale painted figures based on Iron Maiden's hit mobile game Legacy Of The Beast (available on Android and iOS) are now available in blind and deluxe window box formats from Hot Topic, and Entertainment Earth.

Wave 1 includes: The Clairvoyant, Cyborg Eddie, Goddess Aset, Holy Smokes Eddie, Owl Cultist, Pharaoh Eddie, Rainmaker Eddie, Reaper Eddie, Samurai Eddie, Soulless Demon, Speed of Light Eddie, Wicker Boss, Trooper Eddie, Vampire Hunter Eddie, and Shaman Eddie.

Check out a video trailer below: