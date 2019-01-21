IRON MAIDEN: Legacy The Beast - STEVE HARRIS Meets "Bass Eddie"; Video

The new character "Bass Eddie" recently arrived for the Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Best game. In the new video below, Steve Harris is introduced to the new character.

Visit the Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Best game website, here.

Iron Maiden will bring the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to North America in 2019 for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows produced by Live Nation, including a first ever headline appearance at the Banc of California Stadium in LA. The tour will cover a total of 33 cities right across the US and Canada, including Portland, Oregon where they haven’t played since 1987 on the Somewhere In Time Tour, Hartford, Connecticut where they last played in 2005, and many other places not visited since the Maiden England 2012/13 Tour. The full list of dates is below.

Tickets for the North American tour are on sale at LiveNation.com. You can also go to ironmaiden.com for all ticketing details.

Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age. Additionally, Fozzy will be guests for the Banc of California Stadium show in Los Angeles.

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms at ironmaiden.com/play.

July

18 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

20 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

24 - Washington DC - Jiffy Lube Live

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

August

01 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

03 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

05 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

09 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

13 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Indianapolis, IL - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

28 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

31 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

September

03 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

05 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center



No further cities will be added to this touring schedule.

For the 2019 shows, Iron Maiden will, in conjunction with the Promoters, be implementing a partial digital ticketing system in as many venues as possible. This technology, being used by the NFL amongst others, is a progression of the paperless system that Maiden have been successfully using since 2010 and has worked well in lessening ticket scalping and the drain of prime tickets into the Secondary market.

Fans in the US and Canada will once again be able to enjoy a Trooper VIP Upgrade package allowing early access to the venue, a pile of Trooper goodies, Trooper beers, food and a designated area to meet with other fans, plus the opportunity to win some great prizes. Packages will be available from ironmaiden.com priced at US $220 ($290 CAD for Canadian shows), with a 10% discount for Iron Maiden fanclub members.