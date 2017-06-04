IRON MAIDEN - Next Leg Of The Book Of Souls World Tour Kicks Off In Bristow, VA; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On June 3rd, Iron Maiden kicked off the next leg of their Book Of Souls World Tour in Bristow, VA. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"If Eternity Should Fail"

"Speed Of Light"

"Wrathchild"

"Children of the Damned"

"Death or Glory"

"The Red and the Black"

"The Trooper"

"Powerslave"

"The Great Unknown"

"The Book of Souls"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Blood Brothers"

"Wasted Years"

Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer has announced the first venues and details for Trooper Bar Alliance, the first bar network in the world for rock fans, designed to connect Iron Maiden’s devoted fanbase with the band’s award-winning premium British beer, Trooper.

Trooper Bar Alliance is built around the band’s upcoming The Book Of Souls tour dates, which kick off the final leg in North America in Bristow, VA on June 3rd, culminating with two nights at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on July 21st and 22nd.

The first Trooper Bar Alliance dates/venues are listed below (links to venues where available):

June 4th - Philadelphia, PA

* McFaddens - pre-show meet up



* The Garage Passyunk - pre and post-show meet up



* Beer Love



* Courtyard Marriot Navy Yard



* Daddys Place



* Devils Den



* Link Beverage



* Lo Spiedo



* Shoprite (Bethlehem)



* South Philly Tap Room



* Tanczos Beverage (Bethlehem)



* Tanczos Beverage (Northampton)



* The American Pub



* The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant



* The Pub on Passyunk



* Union Jacks



* Union Tap House

Iron Maiden’s hugely successful The Book Of Souls World Tour has returned to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows. The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the US and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.

Steve Harris commented; “We are really looking forward to returning to North America. We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets. There’s been a great reaction from everyone to this tour’s theme, people really seem to love it. We’re still deciding on the final set-list and we’ll work that out once we get into rehearsals. Most of our North American fans haven’t seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it’s unlikely we’ll change much. And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!”

Tickets on sale via Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.ca or call 1-855-985-5000.

As usual, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden Fan Club members, details of which can also be found on Ironmaiden.com along with information on how Fan Club members can participate in the draw to be First To The Barrier.

Ghost will open all shows for the North American leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour.

After great feedback to last year’s North American trial of the concept, Maiden fans will again be able to enjoy a Trooper VIP Upgrade package that will allow them early access to the venue, a pile of Trooper goodies and Maiden swag, Trooper beers, food and a designated area to meet with other fans, plus the opportunity to win some great prizes. For more details visit Troopervip.com.

The full list of North American dates:

June

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

9 - Charlotte, NC - Pnc Music Pavilion

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Arena

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

24 - San Antonio, TX - ATT&T Center

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July

1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena