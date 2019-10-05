IRON MAIDEN - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Rock In Rio 2019 Show Available

On October 4th, Iron Maiden performed at the Rock In Rio festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil to 90,000 people. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Aces High"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"The Clansman"

"The Trooper"

"Revelations"

"For The Greater Good Of God"

"The Wicker Man"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

"The Evil That Men D"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Run To The Hills"

During Iron Maiden's concert on September 25 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, guitarist Janick Gers lost his grip on his instrument, launching the guitar into the audience. Fan-filmed video of the incident can be seen below:

