IRON MAIDEN's "Brave New World" Gets Acoustic Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN

In the new video below, Thomas Zwijsen performs an acoustic classical finger style solo guitar cover of the title track of Iron Maiden's 2000 album, Brave New World.

Zwijsen previously released the video below, featuring a classical fingerstyle guitar performance of Metallica's "Fade To Black", along with violinist Wiki Krawczyk.

Watch Zwijsen perform an acoustic fingerstyle ukulele cover of Helloween’s classic “I Want Out”: