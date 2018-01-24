IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Featured On Germany's ZDF Aspekte; Video

A recent episode of Germany's award-winning documentary program, ZDF Aspekte, featured a profile of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson. The segment is now available for streaming below:

Following the massively successful global tour of 2016/17 in support of their sixteenth studio album The Book Of Souls, Iron Maiden will take to the road again this year with a series of arena and festival shows in Europe on the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, opening in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26th and finishing at the O2 Arena, in London.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be found here. A tour trailer can be found below.

Legacy Of The Beast 2018 tour dates:

May

26 - Saku Arena - Tallinn, Estonia

28 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland

29 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland

June

1 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

3 - Dahls Arena - Trondheim Rocks, Norway

5 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

9 - Rockavaria, Königsplatz - Munich, Germany

10 - Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany

13 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany

16 - Firenze Rocks - Firenze, Italy

17 - Novarock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

20 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

26 - Geneva Arena - Geneva, Switzerland

28 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

30 - Messegelaende - Freiburg, Germany

July

1 - Gelredome - Arnhem, Holland

5 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France

6 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France

9 - San Siro Ippodromo - Milan, Italy

10 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

13 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal

14 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain

17 - Piazza Dellã Unita D'italia - Trieste, Italy

20 - Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia

27 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

31 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, England

August

2 - Sse Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland

4 - Exhibition & Conference Centre - Aberdeen, Scotland

6 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

7 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, England

10 - O2 Arena - London, England

11 - O2 Arena - London, England