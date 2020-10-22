IRON MAIDEN's "Empire Of The Clouds" Covered By THOMAS ZWIJSEN, WIKI KRAWCZYK; Video

Classical guitar virtuoso, Thomas Zwijsen, has released the new video below, featuring a cover of Iron Maiden's "Empire Of The Clouds". This acoustic/orchestral version has Wiki Krawczyk on violin and Thomas on classical fingerstyle guitar, electric guitar and bass.

Says Thomas: "'Empire Of The Clouds' is the final song of The Book Of Souls album (2015) and was written by Bruce Dickinson. It tells the story of the R101 Zeppelin disaster. It features Bruce Dickinson playing piano and was never performed live (yet)."