September 27, 2019, an hour ago

IRON MAIDEN's JANICK GERS Loses Grip On Guitar, Launches Instrument Into Audience (Video)

During Iron Maiden's concert on September 25 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, guitarist Janick Gers lost his grip on his instrument, launching the guitar into the audience. Fan-filmed video of the incident can be seen below:

Iron Maiden's next concert takes place tonight, Friday, September 27, at Sports Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band's complete Legacy Of The Beast tour itinerary here.



