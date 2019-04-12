IRON MAIDEN Sell Out Rock In Rio 2019 In Less Than Two Hours; 90,000 Tickets Sold
April 12, 2019, an hour ago
Iron Maiden have sold out their upcoming Rock In Rio performance on October 4th. 90,000 tickets for the show, which will also include performances from Scorpions, Megadeth, and Sepultura, sold out in less than two hours, beating sales for artists including Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Rock In Rio 2019 is scheduled for September 27 - 29, and October 3 - 6, at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The festival takes place over two stages - World Stage and Sunset Stage.
Acts currently confirmed for the festival, with more to be announced, include:
World Stage:
September 29 - Bon Jovi
October 4 - Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Megadeth, Sepultura
October 5 - P!nk, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta
October 6 - Muse, Imagine Dragons, Nickelback, Os Paralamas Do Sucesso
Sunset Stage:
September 27 - Seal Invites Xenia
September 28 - Lulu Santos & Silva
September 29 - Jessie J
October 4 - Slayer, Anthrax, Torture Squad & Claustrofobia feat. Chuck Billy (Testament), Nervosa
October 5 - Charlie Puth
October 6 - King Crimson
