IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON Says He'd Refuse Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction - "Rock & Roll Music Does Not Belong In A Mausoleum In Cleveland"

In a new interview with The Jerusalem Post, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson was asked about recently making headlines for descriptively slamming the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and if he thinks Iron Maiden has been overlooked?

Says Bruce: "Ha! I was so annoyed with that coverage because they took my statement out of context to make it seem like I was upset that we weren’t in the hall of fame. I’m really happy we’re not there and I wound never want to be there. If we’re ever inducted I will refuse - they won’t bloody be having my corpse in there. Rock & roll music does not belong in a mausoleum in Cleveland. It’s a living, breathing thing, and if you put it in a museum, then it’s dead. It’s worse than horrible, it’s vulgar."

Iron Maiden will bring the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to North America in 2019 for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows produced by Live Nation, including a first ever headline appearance at the Banc of California Stadium in LA. The tour will cover a total of 33 cities right across the US and Canada, including Portland, Oregon where they haven’t played since 1987 on the Somewhere In Time Tour, Hartford, Connecticut where they last played in 2005, and many other places not visited since the Maiden England 2012/13 Tour. The full list of dates is below.

To give fans a little taste of what they can expect to see on the tour, the band have released this official live video for "The Number Of The Beast":

Tickets for the North American tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 16th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. As always, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fanclub members. Go to ironmaiden.com for all ticketing details.

The band’s triumphant first leg of the Legacy Of The Beast Tour opened in Europe earlier this year to outstanding critical acclaim, not just by the 750,000+ fans who came to see the show but right across national press and rock media.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson comments: “We’re excited to return to North America and share the Legacy Of The Beast Tour with all our friends there! We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year. The production is based on our mobile game The Legacy Of The Beast which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during ‘Aces High,’ tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

Steve Harris, bassist and founder member adds: “We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like ‘Flight Of Icarus,’ ‘Sign Of The Cross’ and ‘The Clansman’ with songs we know the fans want to hear like ‘The Trooper,’ ‘2 Minutes To Midnight,’ ‘The Number Of The Beast,’ ‘Fear Of The Dark,’ ‘Run To The Hills,’ ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!”

Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age. Additionally, Fozzy will be guests for the Banc of California Stadium show in Los Angeles.

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms at ironmaiden.com/play.

July

18 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

20 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

24 - Washington DC - Jiffy Lube Live

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

August

1 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

3 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

5 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

7 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

13 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Indianapolis, IL - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

28 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

31 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

September

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

5 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

6 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center



No further cities will be added to this touring schedule.

For the 2019 shows, Iron Maiden will, in conjunction with the Promoters, be implementing a partial digital ticketing system in as many venues as possible. This technology, being used by the NFL amongst others, is a progression of the paperless system that Maiden have been successfully using since 2010 and has worked well in lessening ticket scalping and the drain of prime tickets into the Secondary market.

Fans in the US and Canada will once again be able to enjoy a Trooper VIP Upgrade package allowing early access to the venue, a pile of Trooper goodies, Trooper beers, food and a designated area to meet with other fans, plus the opportunity to win some great prizes. Packages will be available from ironmaiden.com priced at US $220 ($290 CAD for Canadian shows), with a 10% discount for Iron Maiden fanclub members.