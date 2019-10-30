IRON MAIDEN Thank Fans And Crew For Second Leg Of Legacy Of The Beast Tour '19; Video

Iron Maiden have wrapped up the second leg of their Legacy Of The Beast Tour '19, and have issued a video, thanking their fans and crew. Watch below:

BMG will continue their reissues series of the Iron Maiden catalog with the fourth and final set of digipak CD titles in The Studio Collection - Remastered, to be released on November 8.

The albums are Dance Of Death, A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors), The Final Frontier, and 2015’s double-album The Book Of Souls.

The Studio Collection - Remastered follows on from 2014/2017’s black vinyl releases and 2015’s Mastered for iTunes project and features recordings taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases. The most recent studio album, The Book Of Souls, was released that year in the same quality audio, but is appearing in digipak for the first time.

The albums supersede the previously available studio catalog and all titles will also be made available on streaming platforms.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases is optionally available in a specially artwork designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In the final batch, this will be A Matter Of Life And Death.

All four albums in this set are available for pre-order here.