IRON MAIDEN Thank Fans For UK / Ireland Tour - “It’s Been Absolutely Mega”; Video

Iron Maiden have completed the UK/Ireland leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour. In the video below, the band members thank their fans.

The Book Of Souls World Tour will return to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows beginning June 3rd in Bristow, VA. The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the US and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.

Steve Harris commented; “We are really looking forward to returning to North America. We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets. There’s been a great reaction from everyone to this tour’s theme, people really seem to love it. We’re still deciding on the final set-list and we’ll work that out once we get into rehearsals. Most of our North American fans haven’t seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it’s unlikely we’ll change much. And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!”

North American dates:

June

3 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

9 - Charlotte, NC - Pnc Music Pavilion

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Arena

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

24 - San Antonio, TX - ATT&T Center

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July

1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena