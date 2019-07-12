IRON MAIDEN’s ADRIAN SMITH – “I Never Thought I’d Be Touring This Long But I’m Enjoying It More Than Ever”

The Miami Herald has published a new interview with Iron Maiden as the band prepares to begin its U.S. leg of their Legacy Of The Beast Tour.

Said guitarist Adrian Smith, “I never thought I’d be touring this long but I’m enjoying it more than ever. This show is one of the best we’ve done. When a band has been together as long as we have we tried to keep it fresh.”

Ahead of Iron Maiden's 2019 shows, drummer Nicko McBrain is taking us through the Legacy Of The Beast setlist in his own inimitable style. Part 3 is now available. Watch three segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beat Tour 2019 lands at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, July 18. Find the band's live itinerary and ticket links here.