IRON MAIDEN’s ADRIAN SMITH On The Early Days Of Eddie – “The Bloody Axes Made Me Feel A Little Uncomfortable…”

In a new interview with MyGlobalMind writer Robert Cauvoto, Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith discussed his new book Monsters Of River Rock, songwriting, and his favorite iterations of their iconic mascot, Eddie.

Speaking about Eddie, Smith said, “In the early days, the images of Eddie with all the bloody axes made me feel a little uncomfortable as I thought it was a bit violent. As we get older, the imagery is slightly more subtle, like with the Brave New World album cover. It’s broader, and you can still use the Eddie imagery in a subtle way. I’m big into subtlety.”

Fishing enthusiast Adrian Smith also happens to play guitar with legendary heavy metal band, Iron Maiden. The group has sold over 100 million albums and played over 2000 live shows.

Away from the strenuous demands of his music career, Adrian is a compulsive angler and enjoys targeting fish of all species. His fishing has taken him around the world, from his local Colne Valley Lakes to Canada’s Frazer Rapids. Adrian has landed a whole magnitude of sizeable species, including impressive carp to over 40 pounds and giant 100-pound sturgeon.

Smith recently released his first book titled Monsters Of River And Rock, via Virgin Books. The book gives a delightful insight into the world of heavy metal music, combined with the tranquillity and thrill of being obsessed with fishing.