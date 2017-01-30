IRON MAIDEN’s “For The Greater Good Of God” Covered Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs an acoustic guitar arrangement of "For The Greater Good Of God”, from Iron Maiden’s 2006 album, A Matter Of Life And Death. Arranged for classical / fingerstyle guitar by Thomas Zwijsen for the Nylon Maiden double album.

The previously posted video below is an acoustic / classical / flamenco / fingerstyle guitar arrangement of “Wasted Years” by Iron Maiden, performed by Zwijsen and Ben Woods at Edgetip Studios in Arnhem (NL) during the Master Guitar Tour in Europe, 2016. The footage in this video comes from all the 19 concerts on the tour.

Check out a video below of Zwijsen and Woods covering Bruce Dickinson's "Tears Of The Dragon":