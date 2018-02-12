IRON MAIDEN’s Legacy Of The Beast - Shaman “The Bird” Strikes; Video

Mobile games publisher Nodding Frog and Rovio Entertainment, creators of international phenomenon Angry Birds, a game series that has been downloaded a whopping 4 billion times, are proud to announce the migration of Eddie The Bird from Angry Birds Evolution to Iron Maiden’s own mobile game, Legacy Of The Beast. This unprecedented move by Rovio marks a global first for the company, with Eddie The Bird originally appearing in Angry Birds Evolution as a special Halloween tribute to Iron Maiden.

Shaman "The Bird" calls forth dark powers to deal physical and magic damage to all enemies. Check out this overview video:

An overview of Killers "The Bird" can be seen below:

Whilst in Angry Birds Evolution, Eddie The Bird - the feathery version of Iron Maiden’s iconic mascot - evolved through four classic guises from the band’s storied history; Cyborg (Somewhere In Time), Pharaoh (Powerslave), Killers (Killers) & Shaman (The Book Of Souls). During this time almost 20 million Maiden tracks were heard by hundreds of thousands of players, with a mind blowing 33 million minutes worth of Maiden music played in total.

Eddie The Bird will now appear in Legacy Of The Beast as all four characters simultaneously, giving players the chance to team multiple birds, as well as deploy them alongside their own greatest allies, with a series of suitably epic events scheduled from the Birds first appearance on February 6th until February 20th, at which point they will fly away and no longer be available in the game.

Llexi Leon, Interactive Creative Director at Phantom Music Management said, “Rovio outdid themselves with an incredible tribute to Maiden last Halloween and now it’s time for players of our own mobile game to enjoy these fantastic characters within the worlds of Legacy Of The Beast.”

Miika Tams, VP Games and Product Lead for Angry Birds Evolution said, “As huge metal fans we’re delighted to see our tribute to Iron Maiden continue through into Legacy Of The Beast. Eddie the Bird has been a massive hit in our game and we’re sure that players of Legacy will have just as much fun with him!”

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast is a definitive experience in the mobile RPG space - taking players on an unparalleled, ever-expanding, epic gaming journey via their smartphones & tablets. The unprecedented integration of Iron Maiden’s creative output has seen the game and its characters featured on the side of Maiden’s own 747, on bottle tops of their 20 million pint selling Trooper beer, on the iconic black t-shirts, shown in cinematic trailers at live shows, in a comic book of the same name, reimagined as miniature collectable figurines and now as titular inspiration for their 2018 European Tour which begins in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday, May 26th.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is available now for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.