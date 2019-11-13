IRON MAIDEN’s NICKO MCBRAIN – “We’re Not Kids Anymore, And Yet We Play Like Kids Up On Stage”

In a new interview with Triple M’s Becko, Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain spoke about how the band stays energized on the road and dealing with the touring lifestyle.

“It's funny, 'cause this is the last gig. I need the time off. We're not kids anymore, and yet we play like kids up on stage,” he says. “The great thing about live music is if you love and have a passion for music, which we all do still, it doesn't matter how you feel, once you get up there… Yes, it can influence the way you perform, depending if you're sick or if you're just feeling really tired. Now, in my case, when I'm really fatigued, I tend to play faster," he explained. "Now, you think it'd be the other way around. As a drummer, what happens is you're trying harder, so things go up a little bit and you can kind of lose track of the way you're supposed to be. And likewise with the guitar players and singers. Bruce (Dickinson, vocals) sometimes gets tired and he won't actually go for a note. But you get onstage and this passion takes over and then you get the vibe of the audience as well."

McBrain will be stepping behind a new kit. After a long relationship with Sonor, McBrain will now be using drums manufactured by British Drum Co.

The British Drum Co. was founded by former employees of Premier, the company that endorsed McBrain until 2014, when they went out of business.