IRON MONKEY Debut Music Video For "Toadcrucifier - R.I.P.PER.”

Cult UK doom/sludge outfit Iron Monkey has released an official video for "Toadcrucifier - R.I.P.PER.”, a track from the band's recently-issued 9-13 full-length, available via Relapse Records. Watch the Jack Atherton-directed clip below.

Says J. Rushby, King Of Sludge. "Hello Vomit... Welcome to the exploding black nitro-filth of the 'Toadcrucifier - R.I.P.PER' video. Enjoy the maximum speed doom attack ov raw meat rorschaaaax and eyedeath. Hail Moreland Street!"

Adds No Echo of "Toadcrucifier - R.I.P.PER”, "Rushby's diseased-sounding vocals are not far removed from Morrow's... If anything, Rushby might sound even more deranged than his late bandmate. On 'Toadcrucifier - R.I.P.PER,' he's at his nastiest, delivering the lyrics like a homicidal maniac who just escaped an English mental institution."

After disbanding in 1999 due to the death of their original singer J.P. Morrow, the group has reformed for phase two of their mission. Recorded in their hometown of Nottingham in spring 2017 A.D. with producer Johnny A. Carter, 9-13 is nine songs and 48 minutes of total nihilism. Now older, more cynical and more isolationist, Iron Monkey are back to usurp the scene, then crush its skull. Without question, their most focused, aggressive and direct material to date, 9-13 is an all-out assault of violent hatred and nightmarish negativity. Recommended listening for fans of pain, suffering, and misanthropy.

9-13 is available on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and all retail outlets here.

9-13 tracklisting:

“Crown Of Electrodes”

“OmegaMangler”

“9-13”

"Toadcrucifier - R.I.P.PER.”

“Destroyer”

“Mortarhex”

“The Rope”

“Doomsday Impulse Multiplier”

“Moreland St. Hammervortex”

Album stream:

9-13 by Iron Monkey

“Crown Of Electrodes” video:

"9-13" video: