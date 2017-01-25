IRON MONKEY Sign To Relapse Records; Prepare First Album Since 1998

Relapse Records has announced the signing of cult UK doom/sludge outfit, Iron Monkey. Heavily influenced by the nihilistic sound of groups like Eyehategod, Buzzov*en, Floor and Grief, Iron Monkey originally formed in Nottingham, England in 1994 and released two full-lengths (1997's self-titled debut and 1998's Our Problem), a live album and a split with Church Of Misery before splitting in 1999.

Now, almost two decades later, the band has decided to reform as a trio with co-founding members S. Watson on bass and J. Rushby on guitar / vocals. They're rounded out by new member S. Briggs (Chaos U.K.) who also played with original Iron Monkey vocalist J.P. Morrow in the short-lived sludge supergroup, My War.

Iron Monkey has entered Moot Group studios in Nottingham to record a new album with Johnny A. Carter (ex-Pitchshifter). The album will consist of eight tracks plus a cover song and a late summer / early fall release is expected via Relapse Records.

The band commented on the reformation and new material: "We're older, more cynical, more isolationist. Musically, we're more aggressive, more focused - a direct assault. We intend to take what is rightfully ours, usurp the scene, then crush its skull."

(Photo - Ralph Barklam)