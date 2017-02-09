IRON REAGAN Launch Claymation Music Video For “F#ck The Neighbors”

Iron Reagan have released an absolutely uproarious claymation music video for the song “Fuck The Neighbors”, off of their recently released album, Crossover Ministry.

Animation for the video was done by none other than Robot Chicken / Supermansion animator Johnny McHone, and depicts a claymation Iron Reagan dealing with a claymation disgruntled neighbor who is trying to bust up a house show that features a claymation circle pit, claymation destruction, and so much more.

Released on February 3rd via Relapse Records, Crossover Ministry is comprised of 18 tracks in just thirty minutes. Mixed by Kurt Ballou and recorded by Iron Reagan guitarist Phil “Landphil” Hall, the album is a further continuation of the band’s punchy, thrashy gallops and unique hardcore punk attitude. Hear their vicious sermon at a circle pit near you in February and March (dates below) and stream Crossover Ministry in full below.

Iron Reagan are no strangers to the fine art of crossover thrash. Comprised of veterans Tony Foresta, Phil Hall, Mark Bronzino, Rob Skotis, and Ryan Parrish, between them they fill, or have filled the ranks of Municipal Waste, Cannabis Corpse, Mammoth Grinder, Darkest Hour and numerous other bands. Formed in 2012, the punk-metal quintet quickly released a demo EP followed by their debut full-length, Worse Than Dead via A389 Recordings, and splits with both Exhumed and Toxic Shock. The gang then signed to Relapse Records and released their self-produced sophomore full-length The Tyranny Of Will, mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge) in 2014.

Since 2014, Iron Reagan have toured the world almost non-stop, with high-caliber acts in the punk, hardcore and metal worlds such as Poison Idea, Napalm Death, Voivod, Skeletonwitch, The Black Dahlia Murder, GWAR, Seven Seconds, Eyehategod, etc. including appearances at Hellfest, Full Terror Assault, Brutal Assault, This is Hardcore, Party San Open Air, and numerous others. Now in February and March 2017, Iron Reagan will tour North America with Power Trip (dates below).

Order the new album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“A Dying World”

“You Never Learn”

“Grim Business”

“Dead With My Friends”

“No Sell”

“Condition Evolution”

“Fuck The Neighbors”

“Power Of The Skull”

“Crossover Ministry”

“More War”

“Blatant Violence”

“Parents Of Tomorrow”

“Bleed The Fifth”

“Megachurch”

“Shame Spiral”

“Dogsnotgods”

“Eat Or Be Eaten”

“Twist Your Fate”

Album stream:

“Bleed The Fifth” video;

Infomercial:

Tour dates:

February (with Power Trip)

22 - Nashville, TN - The End (no Power Trip)

24 - Houston, TX - Walter's

25 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

27 - Raleigh, NC - Kings *

28 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry *+

March (with Power Trip)

1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage *+

2 - New York, NY - Marlin Room +&

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit +$

4 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class +$

7 - Boston, MA - Elk’s Lodge

8 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

9 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11 - Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

12 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock

14 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

16 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

* with Genocide Pact

+ withConcealed Blade

& with Krimewatch

$ with Protester

March

22 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub (with Wrong)

23 - Miami, FL - Churchill’s (with Wrong)

24 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (with Wrong)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger