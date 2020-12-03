IRON SAVIOR Debut Official Video For "Raise The Flag"

German power metal battalion, Iron Savior, will release their new album, Skycrest, tomorrow (Friday, December 4) via AFM Records. Order the album here, and watch the official video for the song "Raise The Flag" below.

Skycrest features the unbroken of playing that even the pandemic can’t suppress: tight guitar solos, catchy choruses, and the exceptional vocals by Piet Sielck.

Tracklisting:

“The Guardian”

“Skycrest”

“Our Time Has Come”

“Hellbreaker”

“Souleater”

“Welcome To The New World”

“There Can Be Only One”

“Silver Bullet”

“Raise The Flag”

“End Of The Rainbow”

“Ease Your Pain”

“Ode To The Brave”

“Raise The Flag” video:

"Souleater" video:

"Our Time Has Come":