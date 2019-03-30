IRON SAVIOR Frontman PIET SIELCK On New Song "Never Stop Believing" - "I Was A Bit Uncertain Whether It Would Be Good On The Album; 100% Happy That I Took The Risk"

Piet Sielck, the founder of German power metal band Iron Savior, has checked in with the following update:

"It’s absolutely amazing to see how many really positive comments 'Never Stop Believing' is getting ... especially in the US and UK. When I wrote it, I loved it right away, but on the other hand it also felt a bit odd between all those metal riffs from the rest of the album, so I was a bit uncertain whether it would be good on the album or not. 100% happy that I took the risk and great to see that I am not alone with my affection for this song. Never Stop Believing!"

Iron Savior recently released a video for "Stand Up And Fight", featured on their new album, Kill Or Get Killed. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Kill Or Get Killed"

"Roaring Thunder"

"Eternal Quest"

"From Dust And Ruble"

"Sinner Or Saint"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Heroes Ascending"

"Never Stop Believing"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Legends Of Glory"

"Sin City" (AC/DC cover, bonus track)

"Stand Up And Fight" video:

"Kill Or Get Killed" video:

"Roaring Thunder" lyric video:

"Eternal Quest":