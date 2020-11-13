IRON SAVIOR - Official Video For New "Souleater" Single Released

German power metal battalion Iron Savior will release Skycrest on December 4 via AFM Records. They have released the official video for second single, "Souleater", which can be viewed below.

Skycrest features the unbroken of playing that even the pandemic can’t suppress: tight guitar solos, catchy choruses, and the exceptional vocals by Piet Sielck.

Tracklisting:

“The Guardian”

“Skycrest”

“Our Time Has Come”

“Hellbreaker”

“Souleater”

“Welcome To The New World”

“There Can Be Only One”

“Silver Bullet”

“Raise The Flag”

“End Of The Rainbow”

“Ease Your Pain”

“Ode To The Brave”

"Our Time Has Come":