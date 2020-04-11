IRON WILL Pays Tribute To Grocery Workers, First Responders And Health Professionals With “Rising” Cartoon Video

Iron Will, the heavy metal band fronted by Tony "The Metal Duke" Canillas and backed by members of the Boston-based band Ravage has released a new cartoon music video for the band's song "Rising". The rudimentary cartoon was created be drummer Al Ravage while in quarantine with conceptual input from Tony, who has been working in food services throughout the current crisis.

Drummer Al Ravage commented: ”This came about because we were supposed to be working on an actual music video a couple of weeks ago and Tony called me up regretting that because of the pandemic that wouldn’t be the case. Tony works in food distribution and still has to go to work through this even though some people around him have gotten sick [and now one has died]. Tony’s mom passed away around last Easter and I knew he’d be pretty down this holiday, so I wanted to do something to cheer him up. I said ‘Tony, you choose any song from the album and I’ll put together some drawings and make a video for it! And Iron WILL have it by Easter!’

Tony said ‘Let’s do ‘Rising’, because it has a positive message for the world.’ Of course Tony picked one of the longest songs on the album. ‘Rising’ is a little over five minutes long and I had less than a week to get it done if it was going to be ready for Easter, but I said “Whatever Tony wants!” So I set to work drawing and drawing. I was a little worried because I only had a single black felt marker and I hoped it wouldn’t run out of ink but somehow it lasted throughout the hundred or so drawings it took to make this thing."





Iron Will formed back in 2001 to bring Tony "The Metal Duke's" vision to life.

"Rising" is the latest 'single' from the band's Life Is Your Labyrinth full-length concept album which was released worldwide on the band's own Iron Rise Records imprint and is distributed by CD aby. The video is a tribute to the grocery workers, first responders and health professionals of the world.