The black metallers and founding members of Iskald, Aage Krekling and Simon Larsen, have shared an exclusive, short video of what is to come. Four winters have passed since their fierce, cold and intense full-length Nedom og Nord, and it seems now that their eerie sound is looming on the horizon.

The duo commented: "Horror is unfolding... Enjoy, share and be prepared for the 16th of May! Cheers!"