ISLE OF THE CROSS Release “Paradigm” Video

Progressive-death metal band Isle Of The Cross have unleashed their new video "Paradigm" in support of their debut album Excelsis released this past February via Rockshots Records.

The band explains the track in further detail:

"Paradigm expresses the agony of waiting for his love to hopefully arrive in this enigmatic world he has been subjected to in the afterlife. He promises he will not cross over into eternity without her. The common theory of spirits/ghosts living in an in-between world where they have a choice to cross over or not is a common theme throughout the album and the main theme altogether of Paradigm."

Infusing a blend from the avant-garde realms of extreme, symphonic, melodic, and technical death-metal, Isle Of The Cross is led by composer and multi-instrumentalist Je Schneider.

The debut full length Excelsis is a concept release based on a tale of two lovers amidst betrayal, murder and their search to reunite in the afterlife. From the immediate and vicious thrust of the opening track 'Sacrifice', the listener is quickly catapulted into an enigmatic journey of sonic power. From the furious to the melodious opuses on the album, the listener is enveloped in a dynamic exploration until the very end. At the heart of Isle Of The Cross is the conveyance of depth, poignancy, and redemption through the endurance of tragedy.