Italy's DYING AWKWARD ANGEL Release "Isaiah 53:7" Music Video
March 7, 2019, 2 hours ago
Italian death metal tyrants, Dying Awkward Angel, have released a music video for "Isaiah 53:7", off their latest full length, Absence Of Light, released last year via Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records. Watch below.
Absence Of Light is available for stream and download on Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records here, iTunes, Spotify, and all other major online retailers.
Tracklisting:
"Blood Of Your Blood"
"Death Coach"
"Isaiah 53:7"
"Shade"
"Dolls"
"Sancta Sanctorum"
"Absence Of Light"
"Maldita Seas"
"The Dust Devil"
"T.U.S.K."
"The Killing Floor"
"Isaiah 53:7" video:
Lineup:
Edoardo Demuro (Guitars)
Luca Pellegrino (Drums)
Lorenzo Asselli (Guitars)
Davide Onida (Bass)
Michele Spallieri (Vocals)