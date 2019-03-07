Italy's DYING AWKWARD ANGEL Release "Isaiah 53:7" Music Video

Italian death metal tyrants, Dying Awkward Angel, have released a music video for "Isaiah 53:7", off their latest full length, Absence Of Light, released last year via Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records. Watch below.

Absence Of Light is available for stream and download on Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records here, iTunes, Spotify, and all other major online retailers.

Tracklisting:

"Blood Of Your Blood"

"Death Coach"

"Isaiah 53:7"

"Shade"

"Dolls"

"Sancta Sanctorum"

"Absence Of Light"

"Maldita Seas"

"The Dust Devil"

"T.U.S.K."

"The Killing Floor"

"Isaiah 53:7" video:

Lineup:

Edoardo Demuro (Guitars)

Luca Pellegrino (Drums)

Lorenzo Asselli (Guitars)

Davide Onida (Bass)

Michele Spallieri (Vocals)