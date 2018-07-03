Italy’s AGONY FACE Join Sliptrick Records

Italy’s Agony Face has signed with Sliptrick Records.

Agony Face play schizophrenic and surreal death metal with “golden ratio” structures and harmonization’s based on pitagoric rules, hypnotic melted scales and modern technical-progressive elements. The choice to use non-conventional death metal sounds and plenty influences from other music genres make the work an interesting eclectic evolution of technical death, destroying the origins and then renaming it surrealistic death metal.

The group started to come together back in 2006 and they crystallized in 2007 with the arrival of drum master Alessandro Bassi and the recording of their first demo Surrealistic. In 2011, they released their first album, CXVIII Monolithic Squeakings, recorded in the prestigious 16th Cellar studios of Rome by Stefano Morabito. It was the beginning of a concept destined to never end, which describes an eventful voyage towards the mutation of opposites. Italian progressive from the 70’s, fusion, technical death metal, psychedelic and acoustic melodies were some of the main features of new compositions recorded during the summer of 2012 which culminated in the 2013 release, CLX Stormy Quibblings.

And now the band are ready to continue the story once again, breaking down barriers from their own electric impulses. CXVI Evolving Discharges will be released via Sliptrick Records worldwide to an unsuspecting audience …and the concept lives on!