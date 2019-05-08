Italy’s AIRBORN To Cover “Gardens Of The Sinner” On GAMMA RAY Tribute Album; Teaser Streaming

Italy’s Airborn announced that they will feature in the first-ever tribute album dedicated to German power metal legends Gamma Ray, titled “Cosmic Rayz”, with a cover version of “Gardens Of The Sinner” (Power Plant, 1999). The tracklist includes ten songs performed by just as many underground bands from Europe, America and Australia. The record will be released in May via Hungary’s Burning Sun Records and It will come on collectible cassette tape only, at least for the first print run.

The album will be available for purchase both on Burning Sun Records’ website and, in limited quantity, on Airborn’s web store.

Tracklisting:

Side A

Steelballs – “Tribute To The Past”

Airborn – “Gardens Of The Sinner”

Tritton – “Land Of The Free”

Ice War – “Heaven Can Wait”

Allagash – “Send Me A Sign”

Side B

Black Phantom – “Fairytale”

Energema – “Somewhere Out In Space”

Silent Knight – “Dethrone Tyranny”

SpiritBell – “Space Eater”

Masquerage – “Rebellion In Dreamland”