Italy’s CARVED Release “The Burning Joke” Live Video

February 13, 2017, an hour ago

Italian melodic death metal band, Caved, have released a live video for the track “The Burning Joke”, featured on the band’s Kyrie Eleison album. The video, directed by Massimo Geloni and PGX Studio, can be found below.

Kyrie Eleison tracklisting:

“Viaticum”
“Malice Striker”
“Lilith”
“The Burning Joke”
“Heart of Gaia”
“Swamp”
“The Dividing Line”
“Absence”
“Faith”
“The Hidden Ones”
“Camlann”
“The Bad Touch”

“The Burning Joke” video:

