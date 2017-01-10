Italy’s EVERSIN Finish Writing New Album

Eversin have finished composition of their new album. The band will start the recordings of its eight songs very soon with the drums session.

The new full-length, as it was for the lucky Trinity: The Annihilation, will signal a new technical and composite evolution in the band's discography.

Ignazio Nicastro, bass player of the band says: "We are absolutely satisfied of what we have created for the new album. We succeeded to give to our music a new dimension loosing nothing of the violence and evilness that characterised Trinity. It's like Meshuggah and Candlemass have a jam session with Slayer".

The album, at the moment untitled, will see the light in early 2018.