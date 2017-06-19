Italy’s HANIWA Launch Official Music Video For “Haniwa”

Italian thrash metal act, Haniwa, has released a new video for "Haniwa". The track is the first single taken from the new album, Helleven, out now via Qua Rock Records.

About the track, the band says: "Haniwa: here they are! They have arrived! Haniwaaaa! This song was almost born for fun from a essential and direct riff and from the name of the band, but instead it very quickly takes its own personality, the same of the band, determined and jeering. Classical crush structure that don't give breath. Are you ready?".

The first single is available in free download here.