Italys RAVEN TIDE Announce US Dates For Novarize Tour

Italy's Raven Tide have announced dates and details for their upcoming Novarize tour. The band will hit the stages with a brand new set list from the latest album touching prestigious venues across California and Nevada.

The tour will offer exciting live performances, showcases and special events starting from the January 23rd. Dates are listed below:

Tour dates:

January

23 - Kulak's Woodshed - North Hollywood, CA

24 - Skinny's Lounge - North Hollywood, CA

25 - Whisky A Go Go (with Dio Disciples) - West Hollywood, CA

26 - Amplyfi - Los Angeles, CA

27 - Namm Day + Showcase - Anaheim, CA

29 - TBA - Orange County, CA

30 - Showcase - Las Vegas, NV

31 - Special Event - Las Vegas, NV