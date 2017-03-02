Italy’s WIND ROSE Sign With Inner Wound Recordings; New Album Coming Soon

Inner Wound Recordings has announced the signing of Italian folk/power metal band, Wind Rose, to the label. Their new album, Stonehymn, is scheduled to be released later this spring and more details will be revealed later this month.

Having toured with bands like Wintersun, Eluveitie and Ensiferum, and with two successful albums under their belt, Wind Rose are ready to take things to the next level with the release of their third album, Stonehymn, an album filled by the epic, powerful and folk inspired brand of power metal the band is known for.

Wind Rose lineup:

Francesco Cavalieri - Vocals

Claudio Falconcini - Guitars

Federico Meranda - Keyboards

Daniele Visconti - Drums

Cristiano Bertocchi - Bass