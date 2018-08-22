IVASION IT Streaming Debut Single “I Am Your King”

"I Am Your King," the debut single from Texas/Florida duo Invasion It is now available for streaming. Originally included on RockMetalTalk.com's Bands to Burn Vol. 1 compilation CD, the single offers fans of fiery, memorable metal a taste of what's to come on the band's forthcoming debut EP, targeted for release later this year. In addition to band members Jay Stone (former Isle 9, Warfly Army, Lost Appetite) and John Ortega (The Enemy Within), the song features the female vocals of Melinda Kay who is also credited as co-writer.

Former Isle 9, Warfly Army, and Lost Appetite frontman Jay Stone joins The Enemy Within's John Ortega to form Invasion It. With a range of influences from Metallica, Manson, Opeth, and many others, Invasion It crafts its own style of heavy metal. Invasion It's first release "I am your King" was showcased on Bands to Burn To Vol. 1 along with members of Marilyn Manson, Fear Factory, Davey Suicide, Green Jello, BILE to name a few, as well as being a favorite and featured on dozens of Internet Radio programs worldwide. Invasion It also plan on finishing and releasing a 5-song EP late 2018 and performing several live dates in 2019.