IVORY TOWER Signs With Massacre Records; Stronger Album Due This Year

May 2, 2019, an hour ago

Modern progressive metal band, Ivory Tower, has signed with Massacre Records.

The upcoming album Stronger, to be released later this year, will feature 12 progressive power metal gems, custom written for new vocalist Dirk Meyer. The songs are going to cover the spectrum from traditional to modern, and from ballad as well as instrumental to in-your-face metal and will leave nothing to be desired.

Ivory Tower exists since 1996 and has released four albums so far. They also played live with bands like Motörhead, Edguy, Fates Warning, Doro, Korpiklaani, Pyramaze, Candlemass and Girlschool.

Upcoming live dates:

May
10 - Berlin, Germany - Slaughterhouse
31 - Norstedt, Germany - Teichschocken Open Air

June
6 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei
28 - Duisburg, Germany - Parkhaus Meiderich

July
26 - Holzbunge, Germany - Woodbunge Festival

October
11 - Kiel, Germany - Die Pumpe (Kick Ass Metal Fest VI)
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra Stube
19 - Darmstadt, Germany - Oetinger Villa (Metal Up Your Life Festival)

November
8 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

(Photo - Sebastian Kramer)



