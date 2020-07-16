JACK FROST On BraveWords' First Streaming For Vengeance Concert - "This Is One Of The Major Highlights Of My Career"

On Saturday, July 11 from Sonic Boom Studios in Raritan, NJ, the BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance live series kicked off with performance by the Frost Coalition. In the first 24 hours the stream was viewed over 33,000 times.

Guitarist Jack Frost (Seven Witches, Savatage, Bronx Casket Co.) led an all-star band of local east coast tri-state area hard rock and metal musicians, including Alan Tecchio (Hades, Non-Fiction), Andre Vanchot (Fatal Portrait: The King Diamond Tribute), and Anthony Cross on vocals, Charlie Calv from Angel on keys, bassist Ed Avila, and Chris O’Hara on drums. The event streamed in conjunction with the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The next Streaming For Vengeance streaming event is scheduled for August 18th with The Ron Keel Band. The one-hour performance will feature the best of Fight Like A Band and South X South Dakota, music from Keel and maybe a couple of other surprises.

BraveWords Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson: “It was truly one of the most touching moments in BraveWords’ history. Metalheads from around the world joining together during times of adversity with a new concert experience. Jack Frost and his Coalition triumphed with a classic covers set including gems from Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Rainbow, UFO, Billy Squire and even Canuckleheads Loverboy! A big BraveWords thanks to Anthony Krizan and Charlie Macarone from Sonic Boom Studios who hosted the technically flawless party! And last but not least, Wendy Dio and her team who we partnered with, directing donations to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. And this was the day after Ronnie’s birthday! Metal heart moment indeed!"

Jack Frost: “I can’t express today the feelings I’m having. Being a musician since I was 19, now at 52 and to see the response and share the stage with these gentleman. And a big thanks to Anthony Krizan (formerly of the Spin Doctors) and Charlie Macarone at Sonic Boom Studios. I’m truly the blessed one.

And to BraveWords and Wendy Dio. It’s was a honer to play for you and support the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. This is one of the major highlights of my career. Much love to all of you and your families. Please take care of one another. The metal community is a special one. We are metal strong.”

Andre Vanchot: “It was an absolute honor and privilege to be a part of the inaugural Streaming For Vengeance webcast! I am absolutely blown away by the response and support of the hard rock and metal community. It was a total blast jamming with my Frost Metal Coalition brothers for such an important cause.

Anthony Cross: “It was an awesome day with a great bunch of people for a good cause. Something I would do again without hesitation.”

Charlie Calv: “It was a great time, for a great cause, and what a way to kick off the Streaming For Vengeance series for BraveWords. Music unites everyone and shows no boundaries, and that was evident in the audience that day. Much peace and love.”

Ed Avilia: “All the hard work and time that everyone invested into putting this together, paid off in the end. It was worth every minute!”

Chris O'Hara: “Such an honor and a privilege to be part of that day, in that moment, in that studio for the inaugural Streaming For Vengeance for BraveWords. A very special day in which I will remember, always. That being said... when can we do it again!!?”

Streaming For Vengeance is going to create the ultimate worldwide “live” experience as bands perform on the “Hemispheres Stage”, uniting the world and honouring Rush legend Neil Peart. BraveWords will be hosting regular live events on our official Facebook page and vigorously promoting them on BraveWords.com.

