JACK RUSSELL Former Singer of GREAT WHITE Clarifies Current Media Article

In the last 24 hours, singer Jack Russell, former frontman and founding member for the band Great White, has been under scrutiny for a live performance North Dakota. The headline read: “Great White Plays Concert In North Dakota With No Restrictions In Place, No Social Distancing, No Masks.”

The former frontman clarifies, in a video statement for the public, that this is not his band performing. Russell has not toured in over five months due to COVID-19, with no plan to perform until everyone is safe.

Russell has not performed under the moniker of Great White or with this former band members, who own the name Great White, in 11 years. The band Great White consists of Mark Kendall, Audie Desbrow, Michael Lardie, Scott Snyder and Mitch Malloy.

Russell also states: “The way it works out, if I just wear [my mask], I'm not that safe. If you put yours on too, I'm 70 percent safe as opposed to being zero-point-something [safe]. It's amazing the amount that it changes. It's, like, if you don't want to help yourself, help everybody else. 'Well, it's my right. It's my human right.' Well, look, dude, you've got to pay to smog your car, you've got to have a seat belt, you have a driver's license, you have to have a license to be born, and you have to have a marriage license. So you have to wear a mask for a while so you don't die. What's the problem?"

Russell’s band, Jack Russell’s Great White has spent these months creating new music and videos while each artist recorded, worked and taped from their homes. Here are a few of the amazing original music and fun cover videos featuring Robin McCauley.

Jack Russell’s Great White performs "Fast Road":

"Hold The Line" – Toto acoustic flamenco style featuring Robin McCauley:

"Born To Be Wild" (Steppenwolf cover) by Jack Russell and Robby Lochner:

Jack Russell and his bandmates sendswell wishes for your safety and health during this uncertain time.