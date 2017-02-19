JACK RUSSELL's GREAT WHITE Frontman On Scrapping The Gauntlet As Title For New Album- "That's Just So Juvenile; I Don't Want To Go Down That Road

BackstageAxxess.com recently caught up with original Great White vocalist Jack Russell to discuss his new album, He Saw It Comin'. One of the many topics he addresses is his reason for not going with the original album titloe, The Gauntlet. Check out the interview below.

The BraveWords.com review of He Saw it Comin' is available here.

He Saw it Comin' tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Times”

“She Moves Me”

“Crazy”

“Love Don’t Live Here”

“My Addiction”

“Anything For You”

“He Saw It Comin'”

“Don’t Let Me Go”

“Spy Vs Spy”

“Blame It On The Night”

“Godspeed”

“She Moves Me” :