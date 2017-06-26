JACK RUSSELL's GREAT WHITE To Celebrate The 30th Anniversary of Once Bitten With US Tour & Acoustic Album

Jack Russell's Great White will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Great White's hit album Once Bitten, with a tour and new acoustic album, Once Acoustically Bitten. The acoustic album will be released on July 14th and the band will kick off their US tour on July 6th. They will stay on the road through summer and into fall playing songs off their new acoustic release, the multi-platinum Once Bitten album and, on some shows, the entire Once Bitten album from start to finish.

Before the tour kicks off, the band will be previewing material from the upcoming release on June 29th - the original release date for Once Bitten - at Guitar Center in Los Angeles. Fans will be able to watch the entire performance on Facebook live at 7 PM, PST on the band's Facebook page. A week later they begin the tour in Kansas and will hit cities across the US including Fort Collins, Pasadena, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and more. Tour dates are all listed below. More dates to be announced shortly.

"The Once Bitten album for me was the album that finally put us in the musical space that I felt the band should be in," says lead singer Jack Russell. He goes on, "We had been searching prior to that...our first album was kind of similar to Judas Priest and our second album was very keyboard heavy. The Once Bitten album hit and we all just knew this was our area, this was where we should be. This new acoustic record is an homage to thirty years of making music and thirty years since our first, big platinum album. Three decades later and we're still able to go out there and sing and play for our fans. It's a blessing."

In 1984, Great White broke out of the Los Angeles scene with its self-titled debut, followed by seismic platinum selling outings such as 1987's Once Bitten and 1989's

Twice Shy. Selling over 10 million copies worldwide, they stood out as tried-and-true rock pioneers. Now, Jack Russell's Great White moves into the 21st century with a new look that includes Tony Montana (Great White), Robby Lochner (Fight), Dan McNay (Montrose), and Dicki Fliszar (Bruce Dickinson).

Tour dates:

July

6 - Salina, KS - Concert in the Park

7 - Ft. Collins, CO - Bobstock

8 - Columbus, NE - Platte County Ad Society

12 - Cadott, WI - Chippewa Valley Fairgrounds

14 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

15 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

21 - Lima, OH - Allen County Faigrounds

28 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Med Amp

August

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

5 - St. Germain, WI - Community Park

11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin in the Rivers

12 - Draper, UT - Leatherlands

13 - Jerome, ID - Jerome County Fair

18 - Terre Haut, ID - The Bird

24 - Addison, IL - Rock N Wheels

25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

26 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

September

1 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live

9 - Savnna, IL - Poopy's

15 - Roland, OK - Cherokee Casino

22 - Largo, FL - Central Park PAC

October

14 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

27 - Pekin, IL - Avantie Dome

November

5 - Pembroke Pines, FL - Rockfest 80s

December

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go