JACKYL - New Live DVD / CD Available To Pre-Order

Jackyl has revealed details of their forthcoming live release, Family Reunion - Live In Kansas City. Available on both DVD and CD formats, the 17-track set was captured live on December 21, 2019 at the sold out Midland Theatre in Kansas City.

Pre-orders for Family Reunion - Live In Kansas City are available now exclusively through The Chainsaw Mafia (membership is required, but it's free to join). Items will ship beginning on December 11, 2020, and your copy will be autographed!

Tracklisting:

"Blastoff"

"My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine’s Ass"

"Mental Masturbation"

"Encore"

"Screwdriver"

"Down On Me"

"Push Comes To Shove"

"Just Because I’m Drunk (Don’t Mean You’re Right)"

"Secret Of The Bottle"

"I Stand Alone"

"When Will It Rain"

"Dirty Little Mind"

"Just Like A Negro" (feat. Dmc)

"It’s Tricky" (feat. Dmc)

"Redneck Punk"

"Cut The Crap"

"The Lumberjack"