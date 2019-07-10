JACOB CADE Launches New Band THE BRKN; Announces Rockfest Performance

One of the most energetic rockers to emerge in recent times has been singer/lead guitarist Jacob Cade, who drew quite a bit of attention with his explosive live performances and the song “Icky Nikki.” And now, Cade is looking to take it to the next level by no longer going merely by his own name, but by launching a new band, The BRKN.

Featuring Cade, rhythm guitarist Kick Stevens, and drummer Mike Bokenkamp, The BRKN will be appearing at Rockfest in Cadott, Wisconsin, on July 20th - on a bill also featuring Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Five Finger Death Punch, and Evanescence, among others, with new music coming out shortly, as well.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new project and record to come out!,” exclaims young Jacob. “Meeting Mike and Kick was such a blessing. For the first time I feel like this is exactly where I’m supposed to be and can’t wait for the fans to hear the new music. We’ve added more to the live show and filled up the sound immensely. It’s like a dream playing with these guys. All it really needs now is an audience which will be at Rockfest on July 20th! Perhaps the biggest show I’ve had in my career. A bit nervous but more excited than anything.”

From the beginning, Cade has surrounded himself with exceptional talent, and continues to do so - first working with producer Michael Wagener on an EP, ‘Hunger,’ The BRKN is now working on new material with producers Glenn Sawyer and Rich Veltrop. But despite the name change, Cade is in charge of writing all the material for The BRKN (as well as continuing to handle all singing and guitar duties).

And others have recognized Cade’s talents, as he has previously worked with the likes of Paul Taylor from Winger, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm, and Rachel Bolan from Skid Row, and has already shared the bill with some of rock’s biggest names, including Steel Panther and Bobaflex.

With a new band, a new video, and new single on the horizon, fans will get a chance to see what all the buzz is about on July 20th, when The BRKN rock Rockfest.