JADED HEART - New Album, Stand Your Ground, Due In November

Roaring and heavy guitars, a modern and fast rhythm section, catchy hooks, huge sing-along choruses and impressive vocals - Jaded Heart are back with another melodic metal album - and the first one ever in the band's history without keyboards!

Jaded Heart's 14th album, Stand Your Ground, will be released on November 27th via Massacre Records, and will be available as CD digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, limited edition box set, as well as in digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The front cover - created by Thomas Ewerhard - can be viewed below. Stand Your Ground was mixed and mastered by Erik Martensson at Mass Destruction Production. More details will be revealed soon.