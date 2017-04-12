JAG PANZER To Headline San Diego Metal Swap Meet On April 29th

For over 7 years, the San Diego Metal Swap Meet has brought a unique event to Southern California. The event provides a place for metal merchants to sell their clothing, art, CDs, vinyl, patches, and just about anything else heavy metal related. It also offers a DJ, playing everything from early heavy metal favorites, to obscure metal gems. This is not only a merchandise central event, but it is also a social event, where old friends meet, and new friends are made.

The San Diego Metal Swap Meet has a tradition of offering an all ages avenue for the younger crowd to experience the record store vibe of the ‘80s and ‘90s, while also seeing a well-known live band, to close the event, all for a very affordable door fee.

This year’s edition takes place April 29th and Jag Panzer will play at the event. Katon W. De Pena, vocalist of Hirax, will serve as DJ Katon playing all eras and styles of metal. Last appearance is famous Iron Maiden artist Derek Riggs. Riggs will be signing his art book, Run For Cover.

The San Diego Metal Swap Meet will be held at Quartyard. With its unique use of shipping containers, Quartyard stands out as a premier venue for live music, craft beers, and fresh food.

Find more details about the event on Facebook.